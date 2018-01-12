Steel City derby: Fans give their predictions outside Bramall Lane as excitement builds towards kick off

Fans from both sides of Sheffield's football divide have been giving their thoughts ahead of tonight's Steel City derby.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday meet under the lights at Bramall Lane, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Blade Barry Smith said he was "very confident" his team would secure their second victory over their cross-city rivals in just four months.

"I just think we are a better side than them," he said.

"I think Chris Wilder will get us going and I think we'll win 3-0."

Owl David Kay, who has made the trip from Blackpool to be in the away end tonight, said: "I'm apprehensive to be honest.

"I am a bit more optimistic with the new manager in but as for a prediction, I'll be optimistic and say 1-1."

Fans are now making their way into the stadium but there have been no signs of any disorder as yet.

More than 500 police officers are taking part in a major operation to keep fans safe tonight, including bobbies drafted in from other forces.

To avoid clashes after the game, Wednesday fans will be asked to 'voluntarily' remain in their seats until the stadium and surrounding streets are cleared of United fans.

The extra security measures have been put in place after violence flared after the previous Steel City derby at Hillsborough in September which saw police issue five dispersal orders and make one arrest.