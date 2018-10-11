STD carrying ladybirds have invaded Sheffield but this is how you can get rid of them

It was hard to miss the STD carrying ladybirds around Sheffield yesterday as the insects continue to invade homes across Sheffield.

Social media was awash with people sharing pictures of the red and black insects sitting on door frames, window sills and garden walls.

Julie Dobbs tweeted: “Harlequin ladybirds all over my porch setting up home . Is it best just to leave them be @autumnwatch @MrsEmma ? #Ladybirds #sheffield”

Marie Collier asked: “What’s with all the ladybirds? #Sheffield #ladybugs”

And Leigh Moss tweeted: “LADYBIRD INVASION IN SHEFFIELD- SEND HELP”

The foreign bugs, called Harlequin ladybirds, have arrived in the UK from Asia and North America on the back of the mild autumn winds.

Ladybirds in Sheffield

They are thought to be safe to humans but are said to carry a horrible STD called the Laboulbeniales fungal disease.

This is a ‘dangerous’ form of fungi causing yellow finger-like growths.

Scientists say that the fungus is passed on through mating and will infect our already under-threat native species.

Thankfully, the disease can’t be passed on to humans, nor is it harmful to us.

But, the ladybirds carrying the disease could be bad news to our native bugs and could lead to their numbers falling even more.

While black ladybirds are not poisonous to humans or pets, many people will want to get rid of them from their homes.

This is because they can leave behind nasty chemical smells in your house as well as crawling over the furniture.

The most humane way to remove them from your house is with glass and a piece of card.

Ladybirds will also find their way back outside as the weather warms up so you could just leave them alone for a while.

But, if they’re too much to tolerate, you can simply vacuum them up and discard the bag in a sealed trash container outside.