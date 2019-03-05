Frustrated fans have told supporters involved in the ugly scenes after the Sheffield Derby last night that they should ‘stay away in the future’.

Violence off the pitch marred a drab 0-0 affair between the two sides as supporters clashed outside Hillsborough following the final whistle.

Violence outside Hillsborough

Footage uploaded to Twitter showed both sets of fans throwing coins and bottles at one another with reports of fireworks also being thrown.

South Yorkshire Police have also come in for criticism for their handling of proceedings after the final whistle as fights broke out between the two sets of fans on Leppings Lane.

While some fans have blamed police for the chaos after the game, others have called on supporters who were involved in the violence to ‘stay away in future’.

Popular Sheffield United Twitter account, Blades Mad, tweeted: “Bottles and coins being thrown at players. Other objects being launched over barriers outside the ground. All for banter and a rivalry, but not when lines are crossed. If you're an imbecile that associates themselves with either club, stay away in the future. #sufc #twitterblades”

SWFC Supporters Club tweeted: “Think its very sad and somewhat ironic that some of our fans are happy to throw coins in the stadium, but complain about the high cost of tickets #swfc”

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that six fans were arrested during the violence with drones being used for the first time to monitor the crowds from the air.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “Tonight saw the city come together to cheer on their teams and overall the behaviour from fans was positive and there was an exciting atmosphere for everybody to enjoy.

“During the course of the operation there was some minor disorder that resulted in the arrest of six individuals. This reduced level of conflict is testament to the attitudes and behaviour of both sets of supporters and the positive work by everybody involved.

“Thank you to our officers and our colleagues from other forces for their efforts, professionalism and effectiveness in keeping the public safe, under difficult circumstances.

“We hope your journey home was safe and that everybody enjoyed the match.”



