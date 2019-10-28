'Stay away from the area' warning issued over University of Sheffield laboratory fire

The Nanoscience and Technology Building on Broad Lane.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6pm this evening at the Nanoscience and Technology Building on Broad Lane in Sheffield city centre.

The incident is believed to have started in a third floor laboratory at the North Campus department.

Fire crews have used breathing apparatus and hoses to control the fire but it is thought the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “We are aware of a fire in the Nanoscience and Technology Building at our North Campus on Broad Lane this evening. Police and the fire service are at the scene and are dealing with the situation.

“We advise our staff, students and members of the public to stay away from the area.”