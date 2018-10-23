Starbucks shuts coffee shop in Sheffield city centre and customers are not happy

Starbucks has closed one of its city centre branches leaving customers disappointed.

Disappointed customers have taken to Twitter after the Stabucks cafe in Orchard Square closed its doors.

Starbucks has closed one of their coffee shops in Sheffield

Anthony Richards tweeted: “@StarbucksUK I’m very disappointed that you have closed your branch in orchard square, Sheffield. I’m puzzled as to why you have closed this branch as it used to get very busy.

“It was in an convenient place as i find myself walking through Orchard Square on the regular.”

The Orchard Square cafe was one of seven Starbucks in Sheffield, including two others in the city centre.

The Starbucks branches in Fargate and on Tudor Square remain open.

In February, Starbucks closed its branch at Sheffield railway station and replaced with a Costa Coffee.

A spokesman said: "The branch has now permanently closed down. We're really sorry for any disappointment caused."