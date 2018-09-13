Star-studded Doctor Who premiere to be held in Sheffield 

A star studded red carpet premiere for the new series of Doctor Who is to be held in Sheffield – with new Timelord Jodie Whittaker taking centre stage at the event.

The gala event to mark the sci-fi show’s return to BBC1 in October will be held on The Moor on September 24 when Whittaker and fellow cast members Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole will be in attendance for a screening.

The premiere for the new Doctor Who is to take place in Sheffield.

And members of the public are being invited to join the glittering event which is expected to draw in hundreds of fans from across the country.

Sheffield plays a key role in the new series which introduces Yorkshire actress Whittaker as the 13th and first female Doctor.

Scenes were filmed at Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill flats earlier this year and it is understood that much of the action in the opening episode – which will be aired on BBC1 on October 7 – focuses on the city.

The BBC has announced that the very first screening of the series will take place at The Light cinema – and although members of the public won’t be able to watch the screening, they will be able to join in the red carpet experience outside the venue with a random ticket draw open on a first come, first served basis.

A BBC announcement said: “Ticket winners will be able to watch the live red carpet arrivals and have an opportunity to see the cast up close and personal.

Tickets will be distributed by random draw with 50% of tickets going to Sheffield and the surrounding area postcodes and 50% going to the rest of the UK.

You can register for tickets at any time until Monday 17 September at 4pm. You can apply for a maximum of two tickets. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission to the event, which takes place from 1.30pm, is on a first-come, first-served basis. As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, to make sure the event has a full house, more tickets than there are places are sent out.

The statement added: “We do our best to get the numbers right, but unfortunately we occasionally have to disappoint people so please arrive early.”

50% of the tickets will go to people living in the following postcode areas: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S7, S8, S9, S10, S11, S12, S13, S14, S17, S18, S20, S21, S25, S26, S32, S33, S35, S36, S40, S41, S42, S43, S44, S45, S49, S60, S61, S62, S63, S64, S65, S66, S70, S71, S72, S73, S74, S74, S80, S81, S96, S97, S98, DN1, DN2, DN3, DN4, DN5, DN6, DN7, DN8, DN9, DN10, DN11, DN12, DN15, DN16, DN17, HD1, HD2, HD3, HD4, HD5, HD6, HD7, HD8. HD9, LS1, LS2, LS3, LS4, LS5, LS6, LS7, LS8, LS9, LS10, LS11, LS12, LS13, LS14, LS15, LS16, LS17, LS18, LS19, LS20, LS21, LS22, LS23, LS24, LS25, LS26, LS27, LS28, LS29, LS98.

