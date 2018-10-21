Stannington stabbing: 17-year-old suffers stab wounds to back and leg

A 17-year-old boy received stab wounds during an altercation in Sheffield last night.

Police were called to Stannington Road, Stannington shortly after 11pm last night following reports of a stabbing.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Stannington Road.

A 17-year-old boy was found at the scene suffering stab wounds to his back and leg.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital and later released following treatment.

Earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed two men had been stabbed in an altercation, and were both taken to hospital.

“One of the men suffered serious injuries in the incident, and the other suffered minor injuries,” he said.

However, officers now say they were at the hospital, when an 18-year-old man attended to seek treatment for a serious injury to his arm.

It is believed these injuries were linked to the incident on Stannington Road.

The 18-year-old remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or any witnesses to the attack, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1093 of October 20.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.