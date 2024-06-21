Stannington Sheffield: Roads closed after police called over man on roof
Police closed two roads in Sheffield this morning after being called over concerns for a man’s safety.
Fairbarn Road and Liberty Hill in Stannington were shut for just over an hour today, Friday, June 21, while emergency services attended the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 9.03am today, we responded to a concern for safety of a man in Sheffield.
“Officers attended Liberty Hill, alongside other emergency services and found a man on the roof of a property.
“Fairbarn Road and Liberty Hill were closed while services dealt with the incident.
“The man was brought to safety and the roads re-opened at around 10.20am.”
