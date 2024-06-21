Stannington Sheffield: Roads closed after police called over man on roof

Police closed two roads in Sheffield this morning after being called over concerns for a man’s safety.

Fairbarn Road and Liberty Hill in Stannington were shut for just over an hour today, Friday, June 21, while emergency services attended the incident.

Police closed Liberty Hill, pictured, and Fairbarn Road, in Stannington, Sheffield, after being called over concerns for a man's safety on Friday, June 21. Photo: GooglePolice closed Liberty Hill, pictured, and Fairbarn Road, in Stannington, Sheffield, after being called over concerns for a man's safety on Friday, June 21. Photo: Google
Police closed Liberty Hill, pictured, and Fairbarn Road, in Stannington, Sheffield, after being called over concerns for a man's safety on Friday, June 21. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 9.03am today, we responded to a concern for safety of a man in Sheffield.

“Officers attended Liberty Hill, alongside other emergency services and found a man on the roof of a property.

“Fairbarn Road and Liberty Hill were closed while services dealt with the incident.

“The man was brought to safety and the roads re-opened at around 10.20am.”

