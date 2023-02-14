The fire broke out on Stannington Road today, Tuesday, February 14, with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue called at 9.20pm. Two crews attended the blaze, said a spokesperson for the fire service, who added that it is not known at this stage whether the fire was started deliberately. One crew remained at the scene tackling the fire shortly before 10pm this evening.
Stannington Road fire: Firefighters tackle blaze after car goes up in flames on Sheffield street
Firefighters have this evening been called to the scene of a car which has gone up in flames on a Sheffield street.