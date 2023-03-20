News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
7 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Stannington Road crash: Teenager thrown from moped into path of oncoming car in Sheffield

A teenager is in a critical condition after he was thrown off his moped into the path of an oncoming car in Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT

Emergency services were called to Stannington Road at around 1pm on Sunday (March 19) to reports of a serious collision involving a moped and a BMW.

A 17-year-old boy was riding his black moped, in the company of a second boy on a moped, in the direction of Rivelin Park Road when he collided with a white BMW 120DM travelling in front of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was thrown from his moped into the opposite carriage way and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai collided with him.

Most Popular
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Stannington Road in Sheffield after they were thrown from their moped into the path of an oncoming car.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Stannington Road in Sheffield after they were thrown from their moped into the path of an oncoming car.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Stannington Road in Sheffield after they were thrown from their moped into the path of an oncoming car.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains today in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or the moped beforehand.

Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101 quoting incident number 434 of March 19.

TeenagerSheffieldEmergency servicesBMW