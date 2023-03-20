Emergency services were called to Stannington Road at around 1pm on Sunday (March 19) to reports of a serious collision involving a moped and a BMW.
A 17-year-old boy was riding his black moped, in the company of a second boy on a moped, in the direction of Rivelin Park Road when he collided with a white BMW 120DM travelling in front of him.
He was thrown from his moped into the opposite carriage way and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai collided with him.
The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains today in a critical condition.
Officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or the moped beforehand.
Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101 quoting incident number 434 of March 19.