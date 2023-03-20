A teenager is in a critical condition after he was thrown off his moped into the path of an oncoming car in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Stannington Road at around 1pm on Sunday (March 19) to reports of a serious collision involving a moped and a BMW.

A 17-year-old boy was riding his black moped, in the company of a second boy on a moped, in the direction of Rivelin Park Road when he collided with a white BMW 120DM travelling in front of him.

He was thrown from his moped into the opposite carriage way and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai collided with him.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Stannington Road in Sheffield after they were thrown from their moped into the path of an oncoming car.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains today in a critical condition.

Officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or the moped beforehand.