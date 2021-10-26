Stanage Pole: Mountain biker dies in Peak District on Sheffield border after suffering cardiac arrest
A mountain biker has died in the Peak District after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021
An off-duty doctor and nurse found the patient near Stanage Pole, on the border of Sheffield and Derbyshire, on Saturday, October 23.
They performed CPR before Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Police and Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended, but the patient could not be resuscitated.
Edale MRT said: “Thank you to the off-duty doctor and nurse for all their help.
“Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly sad time.”