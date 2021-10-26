An off-duty doctor and nurse found the patient near Stanage Pole, on the border of Sheffield and Derbyshire, on Saturday, October 23.

They performed CPR before Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Police and Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended, but the patient could not be resuscitated.

A mountain biker died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Stanage Pole in the Peak District, on the border of Sheffield and Derbyshire (pic: Edale Mountain Rescue Team)

Edale MRT said: “Thank you to the off-duty doctor and nurse for all their help.