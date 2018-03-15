Stained glass window smashed during Sheffield church burglary

A stained glass window was smashed by a burglar who broke into a Sheffield church.

The Mount Tebor Methodist Church on Wordsworth Aveune, Parson Cross, was broken into overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said a security grille was removed and a stained glass window was smashed to gain entry.

The crook responsible searched the church and attempted to open a safe using a fire extinguisher but failed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.