Stagecoach to increase their Sheffield bus fares from today 

Fares are set to rise on Stagecoach services in Sheffield from today, after the operator said they were forced to ‘reassess their pricing strategy’ due to ‘rising operational costs and cuts to public sector spending on buses’

Most Stagecoach single and return fares will rise by 10p or 20p while the cost of a Sheffield day rider, which allows unlimited travel on Stagecoach buses in the city, will rise from £4 to £4.20.

A weekly day rider, which allows seven days of travel on Stagecoach bus services, will rise from £14 to £14.50, while a 28-day pass will rise from £54 to £56.

John Young, commercial director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, said of the fare changes: “We strive to keep fares as low as possible for all our customers, with a wide range of tickets and discounts available across our services.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the 5 for a fiver and eveningrider tickets to customers in new areas, which we hope will encourage leisure travel at an attractive price.

“However, we face a challenging economic environment due to rising operating costs and cuts to public sector spending on buses, meaning we have had to reassess our pricing strategy.

“The money from fares is reinvested into improving our services throughout the region so that we can offer our passengers the most convenient and safe travel options.

“We also continue to look for ways to make it even easier for our customers to pay for their journeys, including contactless payments on bus and the option to purchase mobile tickets via the Stagecoach bus app.”

Stagecoach are extending their 5 for a fiver ticket for a promotional period, which will mean that any group of 2-5 people travelling together on weekends and bank holidays can purchase a group ticket for £5.

This ticket will allow travel on Stagecoach buses across the whole of South and West Yorkshire (not including services X10, X62 and 737), between Sheffield and Chesterfield and within the Chesterfield megarider Plus zone.

A new eveningrider ticket will also be introduced, allowing customers to travel across the same area, for £2.50 after 6pm any night.