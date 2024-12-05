Stagecoach get into the Christmas spirit with the return of Santa's Sleigh bus in Sheffield

Santa may be handing out sweet treats to children onboard

Stagecoach Yorkshire have revealed the new Christmas bus which will be travelling through Sheffield in the run up to Christmas.

Passengers will be greeted by Santa who’ll be driving the bus this festive season and may be handing sweet treats to the children onboard.

Santa’s Sleigh bus will drive through a range of different routes in Sheffield from December 4 to 17.

Managing Director, Matt Kitchin said “Our Christmas bus has proved tremendously popular in previous years, so we’re delighted to announce its return across Sheffield this year. Look out for the bus on our local route and you may even see one of Santa’s helpers driving the bus.”

The Stagecoach Christmas Bus will be travelling through Sheffield until 17th December

Stagecoach drivers will also be taking part in a Christmas Jumper month throughout December to get into the Christmas spirit whilst raising money for Age UK, Stagecoach’s chosen charity.

“Many of our drivers will be getting into the Christmas spirit to bring a smile to our customers, young and old, throughout December by wearing Christmas jumpers or even dressed as Santa.” said Matt Kitchin.

Customers can find information about how Stagecoach buses will be running over Christmas and New Year on the website.