Staff to wear body cams in Sheffield bar after stabbings

Security staff in a Sheffield bar are to wear body cams after six men were stabbed.

Flick through to see the police activity at the bar after the knife attack

Owners of Crystal on Carver Street in the city centre have agreed to a series of security improvements at the venue after six men were stabbed there in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Violence flared at around 2.30am at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of the bar on the third floor.

The victims, from Birmingham, all suffered stab or slash wounds in the brawl, which detectives believe may have been gang related.

Two of the men were left fighting for life but have since left hospital.

Police chiefs ordered the closure of the bar in the immediate aftermath of the attack but it has since been allowed to re-open after bosses agreed to step up security.

They have agreed to employ more security staff, who will wear body cams.

Plastic glasses will now be used at the bar and search procedures will be improved.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A city centre bar is free to re-open after a number of temporary conditions were placed on its licence, in line with recommendations made to the Licensing Committee at Sheffield City Council by South Yorkshire Police.

“Discussions between the police, partners and the licensee, have resulted in the bar adopting a number of recommendations to improve security.

“These include an increase in security staff, more robust search procedures, the adoption of body mounted cameras by security staff and a requirement to use plastic or polycarbonate glasses and containers.”

A review of the new security measures will be carried out next month.

No arrests over the stabbings have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.