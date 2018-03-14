Staff threatened by masked men during armed robbery at Sheffield shop

Have your say

Masked armed robbers stole cigarettes and cash in a robbery at a Sheffield shop.

Two men carrying weapons threatened staff at the Co-op in Lees Hall Avenue, Norton, at around 7.05am on Monday.

Police have released these CCTV images following an armed robbery at the Co-op in Lees Hall Avenue.

Police said a 'quantity of cigarettes and cash' were taken during the robbery and staff were left 'shocked and upset' by the incident.

Officers have now released these CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

The men are understood to have left the scene carrying a red plastic bin.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of March 12.