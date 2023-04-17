Staff take on mud run challenge to combat loneliness among older people in Sheffield.

Staff from a Sheffield-based company have taken on the challenge to combat Bog Commander, a mud run and obstacle course and raise vital funds to combat loneliness.

Lee Wilks, Craig Mitchell, Jodie Kitchen, Daniel Shaw and Kieran Howarth some of the team from The Soft Drink Company taking part in the challenge

The Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care has been tackling loneliness for over 55 years, recruiting befriending volunteers to visit older people who are isolated.

The Good Neighbour, friendly visiting scheme which launched in 1966 provides friendship and much-needed social connection to those vulnerable people who feel lonely.The team which consists of six staff members from The Soft Drink Company, plus two spouses will be braving the Derbyshire-based 6km mud run and obstacle challenge, that’s no walk in the park.

Located near Buxton, the course will have them climbing over natural and hand-built obstacles including the longest zip wire in the Peak District, a death slide and plenty of mud.Family-run business, The Soft Drink Company has been supporting customers across Sheffield for 30 years, providing retailers with an unbeatable service. Delivering confectionery, drinks, snacks and other groceries across the UK making over 1000 deliveries per week.

The busy team is headed by Lee Wilks, warehouse manager, who is the husband of SCCCC’s very own Hospital to Home Operational Lead, Karen Redfern and knows first-hand the work that the charity does to support isolated older people across the city.

Lee said; ‘Having been closely associated with SCCCC for the last three years I know the impact they make on supporting vulnerable older people across the city with their free services. Our older communities are often forgotten about so by taking part in this event we can highlight the fantastic work the charity and its volunteers do.’

Directors Phil Mason and Paul Broomhead of the Soft Drink Company have seen the business grow and are proud of their workforce.