Staff member attacked outside Fir Vale School after riot

A member of staff was assaulted outside a Sheffield school after a pupil fight escalated into a full scale riot.

South Yorkshire Police said a member of school staff had their hair pulled after people gathered outside Fir Vale School yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Fir Vale School

Emergency services were called to the school at around 12.55pm yesterday after a fight broke out involving pupils.

Crowds of concerned parents and residents had gathered outside the school gates as news of the brawl spread in the community.

There were angry scenes outside the school, which closed early, as police officers arrived to try to restore calm.

There were initial unconfirmed reports of weapons having been seen and some parents then tried to scale the school fence to get into the grounds.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “As enquiries into the incident at Fir Vale School continue, police have since received one report of assault.

“A member of school staff has reported having their hair pulled by someone gathered outside of the school gates.

“Enquiries to identify the individual involved remain ongoing.”

Police initially said one student suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage.

The school opened as normal today and special assemblies have been planned.

Police officers will continue a visible presence as pupils may their way to and from school over the coming days.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety at Sheffield Council, said the local authority will work closely with the police at a community level to manage ‘any possible lingering tensions.”

Anyone with information about the assault should call 101 quoting incident 316 of September 25, 2018.