Staff evacuated from Retford Town Hall as ‘suspicious device’ found in building 

Police have cordoned off an area in Retford after a reported suspicious package was found in a building.

Officers were called at around 8.43am today to a report of a package found inside a property in Market Place.

As a precaution, Nottinghamshire Police have cordoned off the area.

The Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers are also currently in attendance.

Staff have been evacuated from Retford Town Hall and the CCL Building as a precaution. Exchange Street has been closed as far as Man Furnishing and where it joins the cobbles.

Chancery Lane is also closed at the junction with the Opera Tea Rooms and public toilets.

Officers do not believe there’s a risk to the general public but are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.