Staff care for children unable to go home from Sheffield school on lockdown

Children unable to go home after an incident at a Sheffield school are being allowed to stay there until other arrangements can be made.

Pupils were sent home from Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale, following reports that a car was driven erratically into the school grounds this morning.

Nobody was hurt during the incident but police chiefs advised the school to send pupils home.

Those unable to return home are being 'looked after' at school, according to a statement.

A school spokesman said: "There was an incident at the front of the school today involving a vehicle.

"Nobody was hurt. All students and staff are safe and the issue is being dealt with by the police.

"We have taken the decision to send all pupils home on the advice of the police.

"Any pupils who cannot go home will be looked after at school."

It is not yet known when the school will re-open.