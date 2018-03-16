Staff at Sheffield travel agents left 'traumatised' after masked men raid store with an AXE

Have your say

Staff at a Sheffield travel agents say they've been left 'traumatised and shaken' after a terrifying armed raid at the store.

A gang of masked men burst into Hays travel agents on Loundside in Chapeltown armed with an axe, machete and a knife.

The three men ushered terrified staff into a back room during the raid before demanding cash.

Police said the robbers managed to escape with cash and are still on the run following the raid on Wednesday, March 8, at 4.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Nobody was injured during the incident, but members of staff have been left traumatised and shaken."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.