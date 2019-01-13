Staff and shoppers evacuated after strong winds blow roof off store at Sheffield retail park

Staff and shoppers have been evacuated from a store on a new retail park in Sheffield after strong winds blew the roof off.

Witnesses have reported that at least three sheets of roofing blew off the roof of Next store, situated on St James’ Retail Park.

Natalie Bassett, who is currently shopping at the retail park, said: “It’s extremely windy down here and the fire brigade are now on the roof. A section off the car park has been closed off.”

Another shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was there in the last 30 minutes. The staff and customers have all been evacuated and traffic in the car park was being diverted away from that area as we left the retail park.

“The two end sheets left on the roof are flapping around still in the wind.

“I wasn’t there when the three roof sheets came off the building. Staff and customers were all looking towards the roof very worried.”

The fire service were called at 11:46am to secure the area, and the incident is ongoing.

One engine from Lowedges fire station is currently at the scene.

