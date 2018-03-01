Staff and pupils pull together to keep Sheffield schools open - and still find time for fun in the snow!

The snow didn't get in the way of education at a number of Sheffield schools, which remained open but still found time to give pupils a chance to play in the snow.

While many schools in the city were shut, some did open their doors.

Pupils at Dobcroft Infant and Junior Schools enjoy the snow

Among them were Lydgate Lane School in Crosspool, Watercliffe Meadow in Norwood, Carter Knowle and Holt House schools in Carterknowle, Sheffield High School, in Broomhill, and Dobcroft School in Millhouses.

Ian Read, headteacher of Watercliffe Meadow School, said: “All but three staff were able to make it in so there was no reason for us to close.”

He added: “Snow angels, snowballing and sledging have been the order of the day for our children at playtime and lunch.”

“We are also offering a free hot meal for all our children and staff as it’s so cold.”

Both Dobcroft Infant and Junior schools also remained open today.

Dobcroft Junior School headteacher, Nicola Sexton, said: "Both head teachers took the joint decision to open at 10am to allow as many staff to travel into work safely and ensure the appropriate staffing levels were in place.

"The infants accommodated the junior school children for their school dinners as there weren't enough kitchen staff for both schools.

"Children brought sledges to school and spent time outside, many in their World Book Day costumes! as well as time in their year groups following the curriculum as much as possible.

"Many parents have been extremely grateful for school being open as it has enabled them to make it in to work, many of whom have 'front line' jobs."