A huge new shipping container complex in Sheffield city centre could open next spring, after a licensing application was submitted.

STACK Sheffield, on Arundel Gate, between the 02 Academy and Odeon Cinema, would feature a large screen and a range of street food vendors and bars.

STACK's existing shipping container complex in Seaburn, Sunderland. It is planning a new venue on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, with food, drinks and live entertainment

The shipping containers would be arranged over two floors on the Podium area of the existing Arundel Gate car park and set around a large covered central plaza seating area, with live music and other entertainment.

There are also plans for an additional bar on the plaza area facing the Odeon, which would be used as a temporary events space at certain times of year, such as housing a tipi during winter.

More shipping container complexes planned

STACK already runs a shipping container attraction in Seaburn, is developing a new site in Newcastle and also has plans for similar venues in Durham, Bishop Auckland, Whitley Bay, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Manchester, Carlisle and Lincoln.

STACK has said its plans will 'breathe new life' into the Sheffield city centre site, combining with the existing Tank nightclub, O2 Academy and Odeon Cinema to create a 'leading leisure destination'.

How the new STACK Sheffield shipping container park planned for Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre would look, according to plans submitted by Pond Gate Estate 1 and 2

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, previously said: "The development will provide a massive boost to the local economy as a visitor attraction but also to other businesses in the area because of the interest and footfall STACK generates.

"Our experience to date shows us the value and vibrancy STACK brings to an area and we look forward to working with existing operators and all local stakeholders in enhancing the leisure and hospitality offering in Sheffield."

1 million visitors a year

A planning application submitted last year by Pond Gate Estate 1 and 2 is yet to be decided by Sheffield City Council.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Pegasus Group, on behalf of Pond Gate Estate, said it was expected to attract around 1 million visitors a year, with a maximum capacity of 1,600 people at any one time.

A licensing application has now been submitted by Anson House 15 Limited. It is seeking permission for the venue to open from 8am to 2.30am each day, with late night refreshments served between 11pm and 2am.

Regulated entertainment, which could include live and recorded music, films and dance performances, would be permitted between 10am and 2am, if approved.

STACK will be hoping the Sheffield complex proves more successful than the ill-fated shipping container complex at the top of Fargate, which suffered numerous setbacks and was only in place for around three months before being dismantled, despite costing around £500,000.