Stabbings in Sheffield bar were 'gang-related'

A bar brawl in which five men were stabbed or glassed on New Year's Day was 'almost certainly gang-related', a police chief has revealed today.

Sheffield District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, described the violence at Crystal on Carver Street as 'senseless' and said CCTV footage from in and around the bar was being examined in a bid to identify the culprits, who are still outstanding.

Six men from Birmingham were attacked at around 2.20am on Monday at House of Hugo on the third floor of Crystal.

South Yorkshire Police initially said that there were five victims but have now revealed that there were six men either stabbed or slashed 'as a result of an altercation believed to have taken place at the top of a flight of stairs'

Two of the men, aged 22 and 20, were left fighting for life after the attack and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The bar has been temporarily closed while security and search procedures are assessed.

Other city centre venues will also have their arrangements reviewed in a bid to prevent weapons getting into pubs and clubs.

Chf Supt Morley said: "From the evidence and information at this point in time this incident was almost certainly gang-related. It was senseless violence.

"Sheffield remains a safe city. It has traditionally and historically been viewed this way and we will maintain that. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and we will leave no stone unturned until we identify and arrest those responsible.

"We have proactive and enforcement operations in place to address this issue and those individuals who carry knives."

But he warned the managers of bars and clubs that they 'have a part to play' in making venues safer.

"They have a part to play improving and increasing security and search processes - it is an expectation from us," the police chief added.

He said venues where violence has flared in the past will have their systems reviewed.

"We will be working in partnership with premises where there has been violence and issues in the recent past. We will be reviewing their security and search processes and discussing the introduction of ID scanners and polycarbonate glasses and bottles," Chf Supt Morley said.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 4 of January 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.