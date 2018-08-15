Stabbing in Sheffield was 'domestic incident'

A man remains in hospital today after being stabbed in a 'domestic incident'.
The 23-year-old was found injured in a property on Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, on Saturday morning.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there today.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a 'domestic incident involving individuals known to each other'.
No arrests have been made.