Stabbing in Sheffield street was 'targeted' attack - say police

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Sheffield which left a man fighting for life are treating it as a 'targeted' attack.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Close, Langsett, just before 6.45pm yesterday.

An air ambulance landed in Walkley Park following reports of a stabbing last night (Pic: Joe Postello Wentworth)

CRIME: Pensioner arrested on suspicion of starting blaze in Sheffield apartment



He underwent emergency surgery at the Northern General Hospital, where he remains this morning.

POLICE: Arrest made over stabbing in Sheffield

His condition is described as 'serious but stable'.

DRUGS: Cannabis farm uncovered by police in Sheffield

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing and remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 827 of August 14.