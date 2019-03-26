A stabbing which left a 15-year-old seriously injured in Sheffield came just 10 months after another young boy was killed in a knife attack on the city’s streets.

Last night a 15-year-old was knifed in the Gleadless Valley area at around 10.40pm.

Police officers remain in Raeburn Road, Herdings, this afternoon

CRIME: Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

The exact location of the incident has not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police but residents in Raeburn Road, Herdings, woke this morning to find a police cordon in place in their street, with police activity there believed to be connected to the stabbing.

READ MORE: Police probe into stabbing continues after woman attacks man in Sheffield

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody this afternoon.

Police officers remain in Raeburn Road this afternoon and have been seen searching nearby woodland.

INCIDENT: Police cordon in place in Sheffield street

The attack came just 10 months after 15-year-old Sam Baker, from Sheffield, was stabbed to death in the city.

He was knifed when violence flared in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, last May, with a blade which he had been carrying himself.

His killer, who was 15, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Both boys were know to each other, with Sam having robbed the other teen at knifepoint at the beginning of this year.

There were another seven fatal stabbings in Sheffield last year.

Jarvin Blake, 22, was attacked at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Four men have been charged and are due to stand trial.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was knifed in his chest in Tannery Close Woodhouse, on Wednesday, May 23.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 12 years and seven months.

Glenn Boardman, 59, was stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, in June.

His neighbour Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, was jailed for 24 years for murder.

Kavan Brissett, 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, in August but his killer remains at large.

Alan Grayson, 85, was stabbed during an incident at his home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on Thursday, September 13.

His wife, Marjorie Grayson, 83, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds diminished responsibility after Sheffield Crown Court heard she was suffering from dementia.

She is to be sentenced next month.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

His killer has not been charged.

Gavin Singleton, 31, was stabbed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, September 23.

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

More to follow.