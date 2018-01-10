Stab victim remains in hospital after attack in Sheffield bar

A man stabbed on a night out in Sheffield remains in hospital today - nine days after the attack.

The 22-year-old suffered life threatening injuries when violence flared in Crystal on Carver Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He was were among six men, from Birmingham, who were injured when a fight broke out at the top of a flight of stairs on the third floor in the House of Hugo section of the bar at around 2.20am.

Another man, aged 20, was also left fighting for life but has now left hospital.

The condition of the man who remains in hospital has improved and he is expected to be discharged later this week.

It is believed the attack was gang-related and a hunt for the culprits is underway.

Detectives seized CCTV footage from cameras in and around the bar in a bid to identify those responsible but no arrests have yet been made.

A forensic examination of the venue was also carried out.

Crystal has been closed until Tuesday, January 16 for police officers, partners and the licensee to discuss security arrangements at the venue.

Speaking after a hearing about the closure at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday, Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "We continue our investigation into the disturbance at House of Hugo, on the third floor of Crystal Bar, on New Year’s Day, where six people were injured.

"The hearing has been adjourned to allow some important conversations to continue to take place between police, the licensed premises and other agencies so we can ensure the public’s safety. The existing closure notice will remain in place until the next hearing."

Following the attack Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said that a review of security and search procedures at a number of city centre bars and clubs would be carried out in an attempt to prevent weapons getting into venues.

Anyone with information about the attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.