"Anyone who has just a little extra cash to take part in the auction, or make a donation can transform the lives of those who have hit rock bottom."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lord David Blunkett, former Home Secretary and Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, has urged those who can to donate or attend the auction at St Wilfrid's Centre next week.

The centre in Lowfield, Sheffield, works with vulnerable, homeless, and socially excluded or disadvantaged adults with various needs, helping signpost them to specialist services, and providing them with a space to socialise and build personal skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Blunkett said: "When other services are unavailable, or where relationships and support have broken down, there is the St Wilfrid’s centre offering friendship, warmth and sustenance.

"Serving a regular clientele of around 150, with many attending every day, this is a refuge and a lifeline to those who would otherwise be on the streets, or having to receive intensive services from the NHS.

St Wilfrid's Centre in Lowfield, Sheffield

"This year, St Wilfrid’s has to raise £50,000 just to keep going in addition to the £550,000 per year running cost. That is why anyone who has just a little extra cash to take part in the auction, or make a donation can transform the lives of those who have hit rock bottom.

"None of us know when that might happen to a loved one or even to ourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Blunkett has donated a bottle of whiskey from the House of Lords to be sold at the auction on September 25.

Tickets are still available for the event, hosted by Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson, where attendees will get a free autumn supper. Two SUFC Directors’ Box tickets and Peter Kay tickets are just a couple of the 52 items and services up for grabs.

Ruth Moore, director at the charity, said: “Everything is donated for this auction, even the food is donated from Claremont Hospital, so people know their money is going straight to clients. It is really more like people buying at the auction are making a donation, and getting something in return!

Ruth Moore, director at St Wilfrid's Centre in Sheffield

“The cost-of-living is a concern, but it worries me more that the gap is going to increase between our clients and other people. Some of the clients have always had a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to make sure we are guaranteeing the future. We are hoping to get quite a lot of money for the centre with the auction.

“We have to completely self-fund at the centre, so we are having to look at new avenues of bringing in money. But, we have to remember to focus on those who don’t speak loudly about [these crises].”

The centre, which has been open for 32 years, helps around 140 clients. Some come in once a week, some every day, and others with less frequency. 28 per cent of them are homeless.