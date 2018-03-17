St Patrick's Day parade in Sheffield city centre cancelled due to snow

Have your say

A St Patrick's Day parade in Sheffield city centre this afternoon has been cancelled.

Sheffield Irish Association has cancelled its annual parade due to the 'inclement weather and concerns for the health and safety of all concerned.'

However some celebrations will still go ahead.

The reception at Sheffield Town Hall with live entertainment will go ahead as planned from 2.15pm.

