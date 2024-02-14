St Mary's Road stabbing: Attacker walking free while 23-year-old with two stab wounds remains in hospital
A 23-year-old man, who was found with two stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 11), remains in hospital with serious injuries.
It is reported that he was chased by a group of men from nearby Hereford Street, before he was found with two 'suspected stab wounds' on St Mary's Road, near the junction with Mary Street.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
Police were called to the scene at 3:35am on Sunday morning.
St Mary's Road was closed for several hours while the police cordon was in place and officers carried out enquiries.
An investigation to identify those responsible continues, and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 154 of 11 February 2024.