St Mary's Road stabbing: 23-year-old in hospital with two suspected stab wounds after early-morning attack
A 23-year-old man was found with two stab wounds in the early hours of this morning (February 11) in Sheffield City Centre.
He is in hospital with serious injuries but in a stable condition.
It is reported that he was chased by a group of men from nearby Hereford Street, before he was found with two 'suspected stab wounds' on St Mary's Road, near the junction with Mary Street.
Police were called to the scene at 3:35am.
A scene remains in place in St Mary's Road while officers conduct their enquiries.
St Mary's Road Eastbound is closed from A621 Bramall Lane to A6135 Granville Road (Granville Square), with affected bus routes 11, 1A, 24, 41 and 51 on diversion.
An investigation is underway to identify those responsible, and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 154 of 11 February 2024.