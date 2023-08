Emergency services were called to St Mary's Gate on Saturday, August 12, at around 8pm.

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash at a major junction on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to St Mary's Gate, at the junction with South Lane, yesterday evening, Saturday, August 12, at around 8pm.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 8.05pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike. It sent two ambulances and one person was taken to hospital. The spokesperson was unable to provide any details of the patient's injuries.

Photos showed at least six police cars at the scene, with the road closed as officers attended the incident.