St Luke’s volunteer Mike throws himself into fundraising challenge

You could say that Mike Lancaster is really throwing himself into volunteering for St Luke’s Hospice.

For when he’s not giving time to the St Luke’s Woodseats shop, he is preparing to take the plunge and join the charity’s September abseil!

Semi-retired wedding celebrant Mike, who is 57 and lives in Gleadless, decided to support St Luke’s as a tribute to mum-in-law Eunice Fisher, who was a patient at the hospice.

“I felt I could be doing something useful and I thought of St Luke’s because it is a local charity and also because my wife’s mum was looked after by St Luke’s more than 20 years ago,” Mike explained.

Mike Lancaster is preparing to abseil for St Luke's Hospice

“I have always remembered how brilliant they were, they were just incredible and I have always had enormous admiration for them since then.”

Mike volunteers at the St Luke’s Woodseats shop every Tuesday morning, currently supporting on the till but also looking forwards to moving on to dealing with donations.

“I have no retail experience so it’s very much a new thing for me and I am really enjoying it and I really enjoy talking to the customers,” Mike said.

Now, though, Mike is taking his support a step further, signing up to take part in the St Luke’s abseil, which will be held at Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building on Saturday September 30.

Participants in the event pay a registration fee of £23 and are then asked to raise £230 in sponsorship.

They will receive a St Luke’s T shirt to wear on the day and unlimited help and support from the St Luke’s fundraising team.

“Many years ago, maybe 30 or so, I abseiled off a climbing wall and it was utterly terrifying – so I thought I should have another go,” Mike admitted.

​“All my mental resources will be focused on the absolute fear I’ll experience at the top but if I can raise at least £500 it will have been worth it.”

To support Mike’s abseil visit www.justgiving.com/page/mike-lancaster-1686209039869.

For more information on the abseil or to sign up email [email protected] or call Gemma Lancaster on 0114 235 7590.