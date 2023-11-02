Many voices, working together with purpose…that’s the message of Trustees Week 2023.

The annual celebration of the support trustees give to charities across the country – which this year runs from November 6 to 10 - highlights the individual talents, viewpoints and experiences each trustee brings to their board, their collective decision making and how diversity can help make a charity stronger.

It also puts the spotlight on how the wealth of guidance and support that charities can draw on to survive and thrive.

St Luke’s Hospice currently has 18 trustees, making a vital contribution to the life and activity of the Sheffield charity.

Jon Wadsley is a St Luke's trustee

And two of them have spoken about why they were inspired to give their time to being involved.

Martin McKervey is director of AESSEAL plc and previously had a career in the legal profession spanning over 30 years, including being a partner at international law firms Nabarro and CMS before retiring from practice in 2018.

In addition he served at High Sheffield of South Yorkshire in 2021-22 and is a trustee of several other charities alongside his support for St Luke’s.

He explained: “I was truly privileged to become a trustee with St Luke's - it is special to be able to contribute to and be part of a team providing compassionate care to people whose illnesses are no longer curable, doing so in a way that promotes dignity in dying.

“The opportunity to give something back to a city that has been very good to me since I came here as a student 42 years ago and, to do so through St Luke's, is something very special.”

“I have two stand out moments from my time as a St Luke’s trustee, the first of which was going on community patient visits and experiencing the outstanding work that St Luke's does in communities across Sheffield and witnessing the love and peace that those working in the community bring to every home they walk into.

“The second was meeting with new members of staff as part of their induction programme, and witnessing their excitement and enjoyment about coming to work with a great organisation.”

Jon Wadsley has practiced as a Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield since 2004 and is now also the chair of the St Luke’s Research Committee.

“My decision to become a trustee was born of wanting to support an organisation that provides such a vital service to the people of Sheffield, especially having seen friends benefit from St Luke's care,” he said.

“I also had a desire to use my experience and expertise in a setting outside my regular workplace.

“As a clinical oncologist I bring clinical experience and in particular research expertise but equally importantly, as a friend of others who have benefited from services I provide a perspective on service users' needs.

