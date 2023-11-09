The annual St Luke’s Hospice Service of Celebration and Remembrance returns to Sheffield Cathedral on December 10.

The popular hospice Christmas event will begin at 2pm, with music from Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, Stannington Brass Band Abbey Lane Junior School.

And hospice senior chaplain the Rev Captain Canon Mike Reeder will be reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas tree and the significance of the traditional Christmas tree as this year’s service coincides with the cathedral’s popular Christmas Tree Festival.

“St Luke’s will be one of the many organisations represented by a tree in the festival so it seems entirely right to share the message of what the tree represents at this special time of year,” he said.

“For many people each year, Christmas is a time of immense happiness but also tinged with sadness as they remember relatives and friends who have been part of past celebrations.

“St Luke’s Service of Celebration and Remembrance gives many an opportunity to give thanks for those people and to remember them in an act of remembrance all set within a service of well know carols and readings.

“Many people tell me that this service is the beginning of Christmas for them and that it helps them in the midst of all the hype of the season to take time to remember and give thanks.”

