Night Strider – sponsored by Pricecheck and Gripple – is the annual walking challenge that this year aims to raise vital funds towards patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice.

Over the past decade, Night Strider has helped the hospice raise over an incredible half a million pounds and, with only 30% of St Luke’s funding coming from the government, this money helps them to continue supporting local people who need them.

With a whole month in which to complete the miles, participants are invited to take part in an activity of their choosing, allowing them to make Night Strider their own while they raise vital funds for St Luke’s patients and their families.

Whether you get the kids out this half term for a #LittleMiteStrider, take part in an early morning #BrightStrider (steps don’t have to be completed in the evening), complete your walk while trick n’ treating for a Halloween themed #FrightStrider or reconnect with friends and family for a #ReuniteStrider, the challenge is an opportunity for you to catch up with loved ones, boost your mental wellbeing, and raise money at the same time.

As part of the month-long challenge, the Night Strider team also encourages participants to walk in memory of a loved one.

Debbie Harrison OBE, joint managing direction at Pricecheck, said: “St Luke’s Hospice is a local charity we’re proud to continually support, whether it’s through stock or time donations. As a large business based in Sheffield, quite a few of us have a link to the hospice or know someone who has been in their care, so it’s rewarding to be able to give something back.

“For almost a decade, Pricecheck has sponsored Night Strider, and it’s an event we look forward to every time it comes around. Our team love a challenge, and a virtual one is no different!”

Kevin St Clair, UK managing director of Gripple, said: “We’re really proud to be sponsoring the Night Strider event. We’ve been involved with the event for the past eight years as part of our commitment to giving back to our local community. We encourage everyone to get involved and make this year’s event another great success for St Luke’s.”

Registration is now open and is free to enter – participants are encouraged to gather sponsorship to take part, with the aim to raise a minimum of £50.

The St Luke’s team also ask returning participants to dig out their t-shirts from past events and wear them proudly, as St Luke's continuously aims to reduce their environmental impact.

Night Strider is one of several fundraising events run by St Luke’s over the next few months and every step taken helps raise vital funds for St Luke’s patients and their families.

St Luke’s Hospice cares for people aged 18 and above throughout Sheffield with terminal illnesses, as well as their families, and provides holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.