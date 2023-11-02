A special day of bereavement support for Muslim families introduced new communities to the work of St Luke’s Hospice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, the session was organised by the charity’s Bereavement Services manager Viv Huckerby and Engagement and Quality officer Naureen Khan, with the support of Muslim Chaplain Sabiha Rehman.

And the meeting proved so successful that follow up sessions are now scheduled for November 15 and December 14 at Darnall Wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This was our first specialist bereavement event with for Muslim families and we were keen to promote the message that we are here for everyone that we care for in the hospice and the community,” said Naureen.

Muslim Chaplain Sabiha Rehman spoke at the event

“It was a great opportunity to share experiences and explain a little more about the way that the St Luke’s team can support all faiths and meet their specialist bereavement needs.”

One of the guests commented: “I didn’t know how to shroud my mum but through support from St Luke’s I managed to perform the rituals, as it’s a great part of my religion, and helped me with my grieving process.”

Another said: “I was so sad with the loss of my wife and I couldn’t have done it without Naureen, who supported us through the process of shrouding, funeral rites and prayers”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third said: “As a person of a Muslim faith, I cared for my mum-in-law, who wanted to be cremated as she was from a Christian faith and Naureen supported me with the understanding of loss and acceptance.”