During Pride Month 2023, the St Luke’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Working Group discussed how the hospice shares understanding and awareness of LGBTQ+ communities and ensures inclusivity throughout the St Luke’s workplace.
As part of those working group meetings retail representative Jonny and nurse Claire shared their stories of life in the LGBTQ+ community, with Claire personally delivering an awareness session to the group.
And it is as a result of those discussions that St Luke’s has created its own LGTBQ+ Workplace Guide, which is being made accessible to all employees.
“St Luke’s is a diverse organisation but I am hoping to make people more aware of the LGBTQ+ community, be that in the use of terminology and pronouns or by being an ally,” said Claire.
“I also hope to make it clear that St Luke’s is a safe space for people to be themselves and not worry about how people may react to them.”
Jonny added: “Ultimately, I want everyone to be treated equally and fairly, which is why I also joined the St Luke’s EDI group.
“I’d love to see a more diverse world where you’re judged on your merit not the colour of your skin, your sexuality, your gender preference – and remember that kindness goes a very long way.
“When I was younger, I didn’t have anyone necessarily that I could go to, to talk about how I was feeling or what I was going through so I kept a lot of things bottled up, and some of them have come back to haunt me in adulthood.
“I think everyone deserves to have a friendly ear to be able to go to, to let out all the emotions and frustrations they may be feeling, or simply just ask a question.”
St Luke’s executive lead for People and Welfare Katie Weller commented: “St Luke’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Programme is continuing to keep our services, employment, volunteering and events free from barriers and our attitudes free from prejudice, creating a place of belonging for all.
“Our discussions during Pride Month helped raise awareness and understanding as well as offer helpful information and guidance.
“We are grateful to Jonny and Claire for sharing their stories and feel privileged that they spoke so openly and inspirationally in telling their stories.”