St Luke’s Hospice is strengthening its position on inclusivity with the launch of a new LGBTQ+ workplace guide for all staff.

During Pride Month 2023, the St Luke’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Working Group discussed how the hospice shares understanding and awareness of LGBTQ+ communities and ensures inclusivity throughout the St Luke’s workplace.

As part of those working group meetings retail representative Jonny and nurse Claire shared their stories of life in the LGBTQ+ community, with Claire personally delivering an awareness session to the group.

And it is as a result of those discussions that St Luke’s has created its own LGTBQ+ Workplace Guide, which is being made accessible to all employees.

“St Luke’s is a diverse organisation but I am hoping to make people more aware of the LGBTQ+ community, be that in the use of terminology and pronouns or by being an ally,” said Claire.

“I also hope to make it clear that St Luke’s is a safe space for people to be themselves and not worry about how people may react to them.”

Jonny added: “Ultimately, I want everyone to be treated equally and fairly, which is why I also joined the St Luke’s EDI group.

“I’d love to see a more diverse world where you’re judged on your merit not the colour of your skin, your sexuality, your gender preference – and remember that kindness goes a very long way.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have anyone necessarily that I could go to, to talk about how I was feeling or what I was going through so I kept a lot of things bottled up, and some of them have come back to haunt me in adulthood.

“I think everyone deserves to have a friendly ear to be able to go to, to let out all the emotions and frustrations they may be feeling, or simply just ask a question.”

St Luke’s executive lead for People and Welfare Katie Weller commented: “St Luke’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Programme is continuing to keep our services, employment, volunteering and events free from barriers and our attitudes free from prejudice, creating a place of belonging for all.

