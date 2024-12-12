St Luke’s Hospice volunteers aiming for a pink Christmas in Sheffield
On Wednesday December 18, the volunteers in their distinctive St Luke’s pink colours will be collecting between 10am and 1pm at Asda in Handsworth, while on Thursday December 19, again between 10am and 1pm, they will be at Tesco in Savile Street.
On Friday December 20, the team will be at Sheffield’s famous Christmas Markets between 10am and 1pm and also at Sheffield Station between 10am and 4pm, with a third team at Crystal Peaks shopping mall between 10am and 2pm.
Finally, Friday December 20 will also see at team at the Ecclesall Road branch of M&S between 10am and 1pm.
To find out more about all St Luke’s volunteer opportunities visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer