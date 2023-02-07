St Luke’s Hospice takes its community message into Sheffield libraries

Read all about it! St Luke’s Hospice is taking its message of community support into Sheffield’s libraries.

Naureen with library assistant Karen Dale at Stocksbridge Library

St Luke’s Community Engagement Officer Naureen Khan is hosting the series of drop-in information sessions throughout the city, offering the chance to talk about what St Luke's offers the people of Sheffield.

The first of the sessions was held at Stocksbridge Library in January, with others planned for Ecclesall on February 9 and 16 from 11.30am to 1.30, Firth Park on February 9 and 20 from 10am to noon, Woodseats on April 10 and 24 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and Highfield on May 15 and 29 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

“We're here for those with a terminal diagnosis but also their families and friends,” Naureen explained.

“We are here for all communities and all people and offer an outstanding range of services that cover all areas of palliative care.