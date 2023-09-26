St Luke’s Hospice took its message of care for all Sheffield people out into the wider community as Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan visited the Madina Mosque Open Day.

The iconic centre of worship in Wolseley Road, Heeley, is the city’s first purpose-built mosque and is a long-standing supporter of St Luke’s.

“I was invited by the mosque to talk to people and show my engagement with the community,” said Naureen.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have a friendly chat about how we support spiritual needs and interfaith families, which is one of our most important messages as our Community team take even more of our services into people’s homes.