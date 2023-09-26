News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

St Luke’s Hospice strengthens links with Madina Mosque

St Luke’s Hospice took its message of care for all Sheffield people out into the wider community as Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan visited the Madina Mosque Open Day.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The iconic centre of worship in Wolseley Road, Heeley, is the city’s first purpose-built mosque and is a long-standing supporter of St Luke’s.

“I was invited by the mosque to talk to people and show my engagement with the community,” said Naureen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have a friendly chat about how we support spiritual needs and interfaith families, which is one of our most important messages as our Community team take even more of our services into people’s homes.

“The mosque has now offered us the chance to use their space for future workshops and coffee mornings., creating even stronger ties for the future.”

Related topics:St Luke's HospiceSheffield