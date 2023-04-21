St Luke’s Hospice ensures all patients and visitors are in the loop

St Luke’s Hospice is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week by ensuring that all patients and visitors are fully in the loop!

St Luke's is extending its hearing loop system to all its shops across the city

The hospice now has a hearing loop installed in patient facing areas at both its Little Common Lane and Ecclesall Road South sites for use by people with hearing aids.

A hearing loop - also known as an audio induction loop - is a sound system developed specifically for use by people with hearing aids, providing a magnetic, wireless signal that is picked up by the individual hearing aid.

And with Deaf Awareness Week launching on May 2 and running through to May 8, the hospice is now also rolling out a hearing loop programme in its chain of charity shops across the city.

Deaf Awareness Week aims to highlight the impact of hearing loss on everyday life and increase visibility and inclusion of deaf people.

“Having seen how successful the hearing loop has been at the hospice, we felt it was vital to extend the service across all our shops too,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Marie Egerton.

“Our shops are a vital part of our fundraising operation and also, for many people, the first point of contact they might have with St Luke’s.