News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

St Luke’s Hospice ensures all patients and visitors are in the loop

St Luke’s Hospice is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week by ensuring that all patients and visitors are fully in the loop!

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
St Luke's is extending its hearing loop system to all its shops across the citySt Luke's is extending its hearing loop system to all its shops across the city
St Luke's is extending its hearing loop system to all its shops across the city

The hospice now has a hearing loop installed in patient facing areas at both its Little Common Lane and Ecclesall Road South sites for use by people with hearing aids.

A hearing loop - also known as an audio induction loop - is a sound system developed specifically for use by people with hearing aids, providing a magnetic, wireless signal that is picked up by the individual hearing aid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And with Deaf Awareness Week launching on May 2 and running through to May 8, the hospice is now also rolling out a hearing loop programme in its chain of charity shops across the city.

Most Popular

Deaf Awareness Week aims to highlight the impact of hearing loss on everyday life and increase visibility and inclusion of deaf people.

“Having seen how successful the hearing loop has been at the hospice, we felt it was vital to extend the service across all our shops too,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Marie Egerton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our shops are a vital part of our fundraising operation and also, for many people, the first point of contact they might have with St Luke’s.

“As such, we feel it is vital that everybody receive the warmest welcome possible and that means being able to talk comfortably to our staff and volunteers.”

Related topics:St Luke's Hospice