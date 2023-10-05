News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Car upside down after crash in early hours
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

St Luke’s Hospice celebrates National Inclusion Week

National Inclusion Week gave St Luke’s Hospice the opportunity to emphasise its most important message…that St Luke’s care is here for everyone.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Inclusion Week is dedicated to celebrating inclusion and taking action to create inclusive workplaces.

The theme for this year was Take Action Make Impact, a call to action for everybody from leaders to teams and individuals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And for St Luke’s that meant a whole week of special events, including talks from Voluntary Action Sheffield and the city’s Freeman College, the city-based independent specialist college that offers a holistic approach to education for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities

Most Popular
St Luke's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Andrew WaltonSt Luke's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Andrew Walton
St Luke's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Andrew Walton

There was also a visit by Barbara Groves, who is profoundly deaf and provided awareness on how St Luke’s could further support hearing impairment in the workplace, while St Luke’s lead HR advisor Debbie Woodruffe presented a session on neurodiversity and St Luke’s staff nurse Claire Wilshire spoke about LGBT+ awareness and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisor Andrew Walton delivered a session on Trans and Gender Diverse Identities.

Andrew also arranged a series of drop-in meets and greets and discussions on the organisation’s EDI policy, as well as visiting the complete chain of St Luke’s charity shops across the city.

“It was a fantastic week that was all about highlighting and engaging inclusion in the workplace and applying the National Inclusion Week 2023 theme,” said Andrew.

I’ve loved being a part of this week at St Luke’s and I can’t wait to continue our EDI journey together.”

Related topics:St Luke's Hospice