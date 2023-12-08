The annual St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light switch-on will now go ahead on Wednesday December 20.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The original launch date of December 3 had to be cancelled after heavy snowfalls made the hospice gardens inaccessible.

But weather permitting, the ceremony has now been rescheduled for December 20, with visitors invited to attend a smaller-scale event from 5.30pm for a 6pm light switch-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And once again, the evening will be hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards, who will be joined for the official countdown by Michael King, whose wife Michelle was a St Luke’s patient.

The Festival of Light has been rescheduled for December 20

“We want to thank people for their understanding and kind messages following the difficult decision to cancel the original event but we really do want to make sure our supporters can still join us for this very special evening of remembrance,” said St Luke’s head of fundraising Joasia Lesniak.

“While we won’t be able to hold the full event as planned for December 3, we hope that you will join us to remember your loved ones in our gardens as we switch on our lights in a smaller Festival of Light event.

“It will be an opportunity to bring families together, reflect on time spent together and also to bring our St Luke’s community together before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we won’t be able to host food or drink stalls on the night as originally planned, we will be offering light festive refreshments, and there will be music and our dedicated name boards and screens for viewing.

“There will also be the chance to light a candle for your loved one and share a moment of reflection together.

“We are delighted too that Paulette will be hosting and that Michael will be able to share the story of his wife Michelle with our guests.

“For those unable to join us on Wednesday December 20, please remember that after this date, our lights will be on throughout the gardens and the Book of Remembrance available in our chapel for people to view at their leisure too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those unable to join the celebration, St Luke’s will be offering to send out a copy of the original event programme which includes the names of each dedication.