One of Sheffield’s best loved Festive traditions will be shining brightly again this December as the St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light returns.

The Festival of Light is the annual celebration that sees thousands of lights brighten the charity’s Little Common Lane garden, all dedicated in memory of loved ones.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, December 3, and will be hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield presenter and keen St Luke’s supporter Paulette Edwards.

She will be joined for the official countdown and switch on by Michael King, whose wife Michelle was a St Luke’s patient.

The St Luke's Festival of Light is one of the charity's best loved annual events

“I am so proud and honoured to be supporting the St Luke’s Festival of Light because I know just how much St Luke’s means to people like my Michelle,” said Michael.

“Anyone who has been cared for by the team at St Luke’s, whether in the hospice or at home, should also take comfort from knowing that their loved ones receive such magnificent care when they need it most.”

St Luke’s head of fundraising Joasia Lesniak commented: “Festival of Light has been one of our major annual fundraisers for more than a quarter of a century now and we aim to make this year’s celebration even more magical than ever before.

“It is always a very special time for St Luke’s friends and supporters to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones in a very special way.

“I don’t think that anybody realised when it started just how important a part of the St Luke’s calendar the Festival of Light would become but for many of our supporters it really is the official start to the Christmas period and something that they look forward to attending every year.”

As well as the official switch on, visitors can enjoy mulled wine and other seasonal drinks, along with food – with both vegetarian and vegan options – from a range of local street vendors.

There will also be live music provided by some special guests throughout the event.

First Bus will once again be providing a free Park and Ride service, with the first bus starting from the Abbeydale Road Tesco car park at approximately 3.45pm and the last bus leaving the hospice at 7.20pm.

The Little Common Lane gardens officially open at 4pm, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 6pm.

“We are delighted to invite everybody to join us in our gardens for this very special evening to remember and celebrate the lives of the ones you loved,” said Joasia.

“It’s a lovely time to come together and every penny raised helps us to provide vital care and support to our patients.”