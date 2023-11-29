St Luke’s Hospice has announced that its chief executive, Peter Hartland, will be stepping down from his role in 2024.

After 15 years of exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment, Peter, is leaving a remarkable legacy for the Sheffield community and a transformation in the care of terminally ill patients in the city.

Under Peter's leadership and guidance, St Luke’s has experienced growth and success, caring for thousands of patients and their families across Sheffield.

In his time at St Luke’s, Peter has championed the St Luke’s mission to improve the lives of those with terminal illness in Sheffield, offer excellent quality care, support and compassion to the Sheffield patients and their families.

Peter Hartland will step down in 2024

During Peter's tenure, the world has been through the economic shock of the banking crisis, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis – all of which have hit the charity sector and hospices hard.

Despite these challenges, under Peter’s leadership St Luke’s has achieved remarkable milestones, including the rebuilding and remodelling of the St Luke’s In Patient Centre, establishing Patient & Family services at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South Site and extending community reach through the expansion of the St Luke’s Community Nursing Team.

His commitment to transparency and accountability has earned St Luke’s the trust and support of donors, partners, and the community of Sheffield.

The St Luke’s chair of the Board of Trustees, Neil MacDonald OBE, said: "Peter has been an exceptional leader, guiding St Luke’s with dedication, passion and humour.

"Peter’s tireless efforts have ensured the organisation has gone from strength to strength and set an exceptional standard for Hospice leadership.

“He is a highly regarded and impactful leader who has truly made a difference at St Luke’s and we wish Peter and his family well for the future and for the next steps in his career when he leaves in 2024.”

As Peter embarks on the next chapter of his life, St Luke’s will begin the search for a new CEO to build upon the organisation's strong foundation and continue its mission of improving the lives of those in St Luke’s care.

The Board of Directors will work closely with Peter and the St Luke’s Executive Team during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Neil added: “St Luke’s is well-positioned for continued success and stability thanks to the incredible dedication of the entire staff workforce and our amazing volunteers.

“We are also lucky to have the stability of a strong, long standing Executive team, and we are confident that we will find a new CEO to take St Luke’s into the future."

Peter expressed his gratitude to the entire St Luke’s community, staff, volunteers, customers, trustees and donors, saying: "Leaving a wonderful organisation like St Luke’s is never easy, this is a personal decision for me and the time now feels right.

“We’re in a strong place, there are real opportunities for the future and I have full confidence in the organisation's ability to continue making a difference.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve as the CEO of St Luke’s for the past 15 years and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.

“St Luke’s is blessed to have such a strong and talented team to take things forward.