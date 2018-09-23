Squash legend Nick Matthew is a Sheffield United ambassador but it’s Sheffield Wednesday he really loves

Nick Matthew is the avid Sheffield Wednesday supporter who has a foot in the Sheffield United camp.

Touring the world as one of the world's top squash players has limited his attendance at Hillsborough for the last 20 years, but he has always keenly followed the club's progress from afar.

However, there is that link with the club across the city ...

"I'm a big Wednesday fan," says the Dore-based 38-year-old. "I don't get to games as much as I'd like to. I follow them on iFollow. I'm always on that.

"Some of my best friends own Sheffield United - I'm best friends with Simon McCabe whose family own the Blades. I do a bit with them. I'm an ambassador for Sheffield United but as I'm a huge Owls fan I'm conflicted a bit.

"I want Wednesday to beat United, of course, but I want both teams to be in the Premier League."