Sprinklers installed in Sheffield tower blocks in bid to save lives

Sprinklers have been installed in two Sheffield tower blocks in a bid to save lives in the event of a blaze.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:55 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has part fund sprinkler systems at Queen Anne Court and Queen Elizabeth Court on Raeburn Place, Gleadless Valley.

Each block contains 48 self-contained flats, which are occupied by residents over 55-years-old with a range of disability and mobility issues.

The majority of the installation cost has been covered by the housing provider, Places For People, but the fire authority has offered a contribution from its Safer Stronger Communities Reserve.

Area Manager Steve Helps, head of the joint police and fire community safety department in South Yorkshire, said: “We’re here to make South Yorkshire a safer and stronger place for everyone – particularly those who are more vulnerable than others.

“The average age of people within these flats is 71-years-old and, having already worked with Places For People to advise on the sprinkler installation, we’re really pleased that members of the authority have agreed to provide part-funding for the project.

“These devices have a long life span and we hope they will continue to protect residents of these two tower blocks for many years to come.”